Nancy Pelosi’s home vandalized with pig’s head, fake blood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Frustration over the lack of financial support spilled out into the streets of San Francisco on Friday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s house was vandalized with messages saying $2,000 isn’t even enough.

Vandals wasted no time with the new year as they left Pelosi’s home with fake blood and a pig’s head.

Some messages were also left for the speaker as it appears the vandals were upset with the failed $2,000 government stimulus checks.

“Cancel rent!” and “We want everything!” were seen in big black letters on Pelosi’s garage.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

“It’s a fairly cowardly way to go about expressing your opinion,” Audrey Carlson told NewsNation affiliate KRON.

Audrey Carlson has lived in this neighborhood for almost 40 years.

She’s seen the Speaker’s house become the site of several recent protests.

In September, people expressed outrage over Pelosi going to a San Francisco hair salon that should have been closed under stay at home orders.

This latest backlash now covered with black garbage bags appears to be over COVID-19 relief and the government failing to give out $2,000 stimulus checks.

Neighbors say the vandalism is counter productive.

“I don’t think that this is a useful way to go about it and it’s a terrible start to this new year when we’re hoping for less anger and hatred than we’ve had to deal with for the last year,” Carlson said.

The House Speaker’s office has not responded to requests for comment.

San Francisco police say they are right now investigating this vandalism.

At this time they do not have any suspects.