National 4-H Week and One Day 4-H. National 4-H Week is Oct 6-12 and is celebrating 4-H Youth. One Day 4-H is the National Day of 4-H Service and is on Oct 12.

Wichita County 4-Hers will be located at the Tractor Supply Stores in Wichita Falls and in Burkburnett on Sat, Oct 12 conducting a pet supply drive to be donated to local animal organizations.

Oct 9-20 is also TSC’s Fall Clover Campaign which raises funds for local 4-H programs. Stop by TSC and donate $1 per clover for this campaign.

The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H.

Wichita County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country ̶ from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

Wichita County 4-Hers will be celebrating National 4-H Week with proclamations from Wichita County Commissioners on Oct 7 at 10 a.m.; Electra City Commissioners on Oct 8 at 5:30 p.m.; Mayor of Burkburnett on Oct 12 at 9 a.m. and at the Iowa Park City Council Meeting on Oct 14 at 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct 6, 4-Hers will have a kickoff party at 4 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts located at 1300 Lamar St in Wichita Falls. 4-Hers will be hosting a food drive for local food pantries during this event.

4-Hers will also host informational booths at the Tractor Supply stores located in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett. This is in conjunction to the annual TSC Clover Campaign that runs Oct 9-20.

The Wichita County 4-H Council will also host several social media challenges throughout the week. Follow them on Instagram and on Facebook to find out more.

One Day 4-H will be held on Saturday, Oct 12. This is a national day of service by 4-Hers. This year, Wichita County 4-Hers will be participating in a pet supply drive for local shelters at the TSC stores. The community is encouraged to drop off donations at their local TSC in Wichita Falls or Burkburnett any time between Oct 9-20. 4-Hers will be at the stores specifically on Oct 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accept donations.

Wichita County 4-Hers participate in a variety of projects such as showing livestock, robotics, food and nutrition, photography, public speaking, clothing & textiles, healthy living, fishing, horse and much more.

Shooting Sports is the fastest-growing 4-H project and is extremely popular in Wichita County as well. 4-Hers can learn how to safely handle and participate in archery, pistol, rifle and shotgun classes and competitions through this project. Wildlife Challenge and the newest project of Western Heritage is also included in our Shooting Sports program.

In Wichita County, more than 200 4-H youth, parents and other adult volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit here or here.