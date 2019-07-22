National Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2019 World Tournament underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A tournament expected to bring in over $1 million to Wichita Falls kicked off Monday, July 22, morning.

The 2019 Horseshoe Pitching World Championships began with an opening ceremony at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

More than 950 competitors will be in attendance.

On Sunday, July 28, a Backyard Horseshoe Tournament will be held that is open to all players, sanctioned and non-sanctioned. There are two sessions in the tournament. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and the second session will begin at 1 p.m. Registration for the tournament will be on-site at the MPEC that day.

If you would like to go check it out all the competitions are open and free to the public and runs until August 3.

To learn more about the tournament click here. To learn more about NHPA click here.