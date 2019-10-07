1 in custody after lockdown at Texas naval air station

National News
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — A naval air station in Texas says one person is in custody after an unauthorized person on base prompted a lockdown.

There are no reports of injuries at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, but the base said Monday morning that the lockdown will remain in effect until the base is confirmed safe.

The base says the facility went on lockdown at about 7 a.m. Monday after an unauthorized person who was possibly armed made it onto the grounds.

In February, a man was fatally shot at the base after he drove through a gate at the Naval Air Station. In that case, the man was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen and led authorities on a chase before crashing into a barrier at the base’s north gate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Phone tracking personal data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone tracking personal data"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19"

Nail through heart NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail through heart NBC News"

Suing Starbucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suing Starbucks"

Macy's hiring seasonal employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy's hiring seasonal employees"

Local business brings a German Oktober celebration to the falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business brings a German Oktober celebration to the falls"

Music, memories of Don Larson fill Stick's Place as Larsonfest breaks fundraising record for CASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music, memories of Don Larson fill Stick's Place as Larsonfest breaks fundraising record for CASA"

Lawton PD investigates 'horrific' shooting, third this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates 'horrific' shooting, third this weekend"

Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities"

Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire"

Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News