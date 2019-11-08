5-year-old saves mom

(KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas grandmother says she got a terrifying phone call from her five-year-old grandson last Friday, but now the boy is being called a hero.

It seems her daughter, the child’s mother, was having a medical emergency.

Benjamin is just five years old. But old enough to know his mom, Chelsie, needed help.

Mother, Chelsie Montemayor, said, “honestly, really honestly I don’t remember anything. If he would not have called for help, I would’ve been dead.”

The mom of two said she felt fine last Friday and woke up to see her husband off to work that’s the last thing she remembers.



Montemayor said, “I just woke up with a whole bunch of paramedics around me.”

Benjamin is homeschooled and was trying to wake his mom up.



Reporter: “tell me what happened with mom a few days ago? What happened?”

5-year-old Benjamin Montemayor: “she didn’t wake up.”

He knew something was wrong. Chelsie is diabetic.

Reporter: “Was it scary for you? (Benjamin: Nods yes)

Reporter: “did you think mom needed help?” (benjamin: Nods yes)

So the boy called his grandma, Marciela.

Grandmother, Maricela Torres, said, “he was crying, he was screaming ‘mamaw, please help me,’ yes.”

Mariela called her son-in-law who dialed 911 and then she headed over to the house.

She found her daughter unresponsive in her bedroom as paramedics arrived.

Torres said, “(they) Checked her sugar and it was 39 which is way too low and she couldn’t wake up so they gave her something to get her sugar up and she started coming to.”

Chelsie says she is slowly starting to feel better and says it is never too early to teach children how to react in an emergency.



Montemayor said, “teach your kids, teach your kids even if you have to put an emoji by somebody’s name or a heart, different colored hearts by certain people’s names so they know if there’s an emergency, press this heart, it’s going to grandma, press this heart, it’s going to call dad.”

Little benjamin received a fireman’s hat from the first responders on the scene who called him a hero.