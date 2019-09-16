5-year-old who lost vision in her right eye now can see- and she celebrated with a super photoshoot!

National News

by: Taylor Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN) — It took several surgeries, but a five-year-old girl in Washington State who lost vision in her right eye now can see- and she celebrated with a super photoshoot!

Aliyah Arambul was only three years old when she hit her right eye with an exercise band.

Mother, Jessie Arambul, says, “I didn’t expect to spend the next two years of our lives with surgeries and patching.”

Aliyah went through three surgeries at Oregon Health and Science University within two years.

Arambul says, “her brain stopped communicating with that eye because it couldn’t see out of it so it focused on seeing out of her other eye.”

Aliyah practiced patching, which helps the brain reconnect with the injured eye, while also strengthening the eye.

But on Sept. 6, Aliyah Arambul regained eyesight.

Aliyah says, “I got to take off my patch for the last time.”

And her mom wanted to do something special. They decided on a celebratory photo shoot.

Arambul says, “I asked what she would want to be in the photo shoot and she said a superhero so we picked Wonder Woman, and her favorite color is pink, so she had to a pink wonder woman outfit.”

Aliyah says the shoot made her happy and wants to encourage others struggling with eye problems. “I used to do patching like you”

Aliyah’s mom wants other parents to know that someone out there does understand what you’re going through.

Arambul says, “that they’re not alone and you know there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Aliyah’s mom found support groups on facebook to help her after the incident and advises others in a similar situation to do the same.

