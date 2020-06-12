1  of  5
6-week-old baby dies from dog bites in South Dakota

National News

by: Eric Mayer and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KELOLAND News

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A 6-week-old baby died after suffering several dog bite wounds on Thursday evening in South Dakota, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced. 

The child was flown by helicopter to a hospital but later died, according to authorities.

The dog involved was a Belgian Malinois and was a family pet. The dog has been taken to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

According to the American Kennel Club, the Belgian Malinois breed typically stands 22 to 26 inches tall and is “strong and well-muscled.”

