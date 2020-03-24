Breaking News
City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

7-Eleven and Papa John’s both hiring 20,000 people

National News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for a convenient job, 7 Eleven is hiring over 20,000 new store employees throughout the country to meet the increase in demand for its products and services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

7-Eleven is committed to cleanliness, and hiring for these roles will not only help reinforce that fact by ensuring stores stay sanitized, but will also provide necessary products, services and job opportunities to American citizens in need.

7-Eleven Website

Need more bread, Papa John’s is also looking for new hires to meet the increased demand brought on by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The pizza chain is hiring up to 20,000 workers “immediately,” the Lousiville-based company announced Monday. In most cases, applicants will be interviewed and start on the same day, according to a report from Fox Business.

For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s

Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer Marvin Boakye said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News