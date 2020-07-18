85 infants test COVID-19 positive in south Texas county as US sets new record

Cloquet, MN May 6: Dr. Vainio, MD examined two-month old Eden Smith. Eden developed respiratory symptoms a few days ago and her mother grew concerned. She was tested for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. The flu results came back negative and it will be a few days before the other results come back. The Min No Aya Win clinic on the Fond Du Lac reservation has seen a small amount of patients on a daily basis as they prepare for a wave of COVID-19 cases to hit their area. (Photo by Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

NUECES COUNTY (NBCDFW) — More than 80 infants under 1-year-old have tested positive for the coronavirus in one Texas county, a local public health official announced, as the United States set a single-day record in the tally of new cases.

The public health director in Nueces County on the Texas Gulf Coast said at a meeting Friday that a review of coronavirus statistics showed that 85 infants in the county have tested positive.

“These babies have not even had their first birthdays yet,” director Annette Rodriguez said. “Please help us to stop the spread of this disease. Stay social distanced from others; stay protected. Wear a mask when in public and for everyone else please do your best to stay home.”