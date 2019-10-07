A Colorado mother says she was shocked after noticing a costumed Universal Orlando employee flashing a hate symbol in photos with her child

(NBC News) — A Colorado mother says she is so consumed by thoughts that her biracial child was the apparent target of bigotry by an employee at a Universal Orlando hotel that she can’t sleep at night.

“You just can’t believe that someone would do this to your child,” Tiffany Zinger says.

Zinger said she found out months after visiting a Universal Orlando hotel that a “Despicable Me” character had his hand on her daughter’s shoulder forming the OK sign, which Zinger and countless others identify as a hate symbol.

“You feel targeted. Someone’s targeting your child. Someone’s targeting you and your family and they didn’t mean any good intent,” Zinger says.

Zinger says she and her husband, who’s white, own a home in Orlando, and in March attended a character breakfast with their biracial kids at Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

She didn’t notice the OK sign then but said she didn’t think the actor was friendly.

“We wanted to take pictures with the kids. He didn’t seem that he wanted to be near me,” Zinger recalls.

Universal has confirmed the actor is no longer an employee.

