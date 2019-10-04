A Houston grandmother fights back against two car thieves

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas grandmother fights back against two car thieves and it was captured by a security camera.

The video shows a man attack 60- year-old, Sheila Henry at a Houston gas station.

Henry was getting ready to start a paper route she’s been on for 34- years.

He demanded the keys to her truck, and knocked her down, but, she would not give in.

The 5’2 grandma punched and kicked the attacker, and she says if it weren’t for the second man, she would have kept fighting.

She did eventually toss them the keys.

Her message to the carjackers: Go to jail. Then go to work.