(CNN NEWS) — There are all kinds of old wives’ tales about what can help pregnant women go into labor. A Minneapolis restaurant says its burger might be the latest trick to bring on a baby.

This burger isn’t just a craving for many of the customers ordering it, it’s a last effort.

Cindy Berset, owner of The Suburban, says, “today we had another lady just eat one, she’s 39 weeks. It’s called “the labor inducer.”

It was born out of the kitchen of The Suburban when a very pregnant restaurant co-owner was testing new recipes to enter for a burger competition. This was the winner.

Berset says, “she ate the entire thing and, yeah midnight she went into labor.”

Owner Cindy Berset became a grandma and the burger became known as the labor inducer.

Something that caught the attention of Katy Engler when she saw the labor inducer featured as burger of the month.

Mother, Katy Engler, says, “It was my due date, I was very done being pregnant.”

She and her husband had a date at The Suburban. Katy got the burger.

Engler said, “I have to get this now. I have to, if I don’t, it’s like me telling the the universe I don’t need your help and I did (laughs)- There you go.”

Little Elyse was born, earning the labor inducer an official baby counter on the wall of the restaurant.

And a reputation that now has pregnant women coming in for a burger fix.

Berset says, “I’ve heard that some spicy foods might trigger it and there is some spice. We’ve got cajun spice a bavarian spicy brown mustard on it.”

It’s also got Angus beef, American cheese, honey-cured bacon, and a pretzel bun. But does it work? Time will tell, but this old wives tale is more fun than walking.

Engler says, “every pregnant woman on the planet past her due date has probably tried them all so why not try that one?”

For desperate moms-to-be who will try anything, the ‘labor inducer’ might seem like a cheap and tasty option. It’s about $15.