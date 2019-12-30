AAA Texas offers tips and Tipsy Tow to prevent DWI on New Year’s Eve

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — AAA Texas encourages everyone, who is of legal drinking age and plans to have alcoholic beverages to celebrate New Year’s Eve, to designate a non-drinking driver, call for a cab or approved ride-sharing service, or plan an overnight stay before having their first drink.

As a last resort, AAA Texas will offer a free community service called Tipsy Tow which aims to keep drinking drivers off the road. The service will be available statewide from 6:00 p.m. on Tues., December 31, 2019 through 6:00 a.m. on Wed., January 1, 2020.

Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home of up to 10 miles.

Callers simply request a Tipsy Tow and will receive the free tow and ride home. A regular AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched.

For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor. The passenger and tow truck driver should agree in advance what the excess mileage charges will be and the method of payment, prior to the tow.

You do not have to be a AAA member to use the Tipsy Tow service however it is only for a one-way, one-time ride for a driver and tow for that driver’s vehicle. Please keep in mind the following situations do not qualify for a Tipsy Tow:

A request to tow an inoperable vehicle.

A request to tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than the driver’s home or hotel where they are a registered guest.

A request to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas.

A request for a “taxi” service or to transport anyone other than the driver of the vehicle.

In addition, AAA Texas offers the following reminders to keep yourself and others safe and prevent drunk driving arrests this New Year’s Eve.