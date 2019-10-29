Alabama robbery suspect found dead in Ohio; accomplice still on the run

ALABAMA (NBC News) — A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, according to police in Daphne, Alabama.

Wall was one of two suspects wanted in connection with an October 21st hotel robbery in Daphne, a small city in the southwest part of the state near Mobile.

According to authorities, Wall’s alleged accomplice in the robbery, 25-year-old Gary Eubanks Jr., is still on the run.

Officials say the pair robbed the Microtell Inn off Highway 98 the night of October 21st. Wall’s body was found about 9 p.m. Wednesday behind the baseball field at Woodward High School.

The body went unidentified for days. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department released photos of the woman’s tattoos and jewelry Friday in hopes that someone could help identify her.

Officials with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office list her manner of death as an apparent homicide.

A police source said she had been shot in the head.

