Albuquerque driver hits van, witnesses keep him from leaving scene

National News

by: Rachel Knapp

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -A scary scene unfolded Thursday night on Central when a driver sped through the Albuquerque Rapid Transit lane.

Police said Nickolas Tenorio was speeding through the ART lane traveling westbound on Central Thursday night a little after 8 p.m. and crashed head-on into a state van carrying developmentally disabled patients. The van was traveling eastbound on Central near Amherst.

Witnesses told police he was going about 70 miles per hour.

“Where is that guy, I don’t know,” said a person at the scene.

Police said Tenorio then tried to hide in the crowd like a bystander.

Witnesses to the accident were making sure Tenorio did not leave the scene. “We are going to stay here and wait for police to come and get this guy what the f*** are you doing man,” said a bystander.

Some people in the crowd became upset with what they saw as police arrived at the scene.”I saw the whole thing,” said a witness. “I was standing right there and it was a red light and that car ran through a red light and hit three cars. I saw the whole thing officers.”

Witnesses showed police where Tenorio was standing by and he wasn’t about to go down without a fight.

“You’re a victim,” asked an officer.

“I didn’t do nothing,” said Tenorio.

“Yes you did, look at what you did, calm down,” said the officer.

Police took Tenorio into custody where he admitted that he had a meth pipe on him. He is charged with reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tenorio was booked and released on his own recognizance. He will be arraigned on these charges on November 12. State officials confirmed a Department of Health van was involved in the crash. Police also said none of the people in the van were seriously hurt.

