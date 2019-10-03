Alleged Walmart shooter will be in an El Paso courtroom next week

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of gunning down several people during the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, will go before a judge one week from today.

FILE – This undated file image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius, whom authorities have identified as the gunman who killed multiple people at an El Paso, Texas, shopping area. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks, at the Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (FBI via AP, File)

Patrick Crusius, 21, is facing capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of 22 people. He will have an arraignment hearing on Oct. 9 in the 409th District Court.

Crusius was arrested minutes after he allegedly opened fire at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. He allegedly told officers he was targeting “Mexicans” during the shooting. Along with the 22 victims who were killed, 25 others were injured during the shooting.

The names of all 22 victims were included in his indictment.

This will be his first public court appearance since the shooting.

