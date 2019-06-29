AMBER ALERT: Abducted El Paso boys in danger

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys after they were allegedly abducted on Saturday morning.

The El Paso Police Department says they are searching for suspect Justin Carrillo who is accused of abducting 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo.

They were last seen around 5 a.m. on Saturday at 5729 Valley Lilac Lane in El Paso.

Leonardo Ortega is described as:

White male

8-years-old

3′ 9″ tall

65 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Wearing a white shirt, underwear and navy blue crocs

Matias Carrillo is described as:

White male

2-years-old

3′ tall

50 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Wearing a gray onesie

The 26-year-old suspect was last seen driving a black 2003 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate KYR4562. He is described as: