(KFDX/KJTL) — American Eagle is getting a little makeover. The company is planning a beauty business before the holiday season.

American Eagle did not say whether or not the business will be internally developed, or if it’s considering acquiring another brand.

Currently, American Eagle offers a few beauty products from other brands that are mostly sold online.

It also announced in July, it will start selling CBD-infused lotions, muscle balms, and aromatherapy products.