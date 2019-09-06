American woman charged with human trafficking

(KFDX/KJTL) — Phillippine officials have arrested an American woman for attempting to carry a six-day-old baby out of the country hidden inside a shoulder bag.

The National Bureau of Investigation says 43-year-old Jennifer Talbot from Ohio was able to pass through the manila airport immigration counter.

However, it was intercepted at the boarding gate by airline personnel.

Talbot has been charged with human trafficking.

Authorities are investigating why she did it.

