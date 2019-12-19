Animal abuse in Floyd County inspires donations

KENTUCKY (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s being called one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in the county. Fifteen horses shot and killed, some less than one year old, others pregnant. It devastated Megan Goble, enough that she added $200 to the reward.

Megan Goble, owner of bones and bows said, “this person is still walking around. I myself have been up there, I’ve got pictures with them, you know, now a good chunk of them are gone.”

An animal lover, and owner of a local animal salon, so she posted a plea to Facebook looking for whoever did this.

Goble said, “this morning I woke up to 13,000 shares and my phone has not stopped.”

The post, and several others have been shared tens of thousands of times. While she’s being flooded with Facebook messages, phone calls have been non-stop at the Floyd County Sheriff’s office.

John Hunt, Floyd County Sheriff said, “we’ve had an outpouring. A very heartwarming support of people wanting to help… a lot of people have called expressing their concern or offering their monetary support, however.”

It’s been an outpouring of support not just from local businesses, but people across the county.

Sheriff Hunt said, “you know we think of the bad of the person who did this but you see so many good people wanting to help in so many ways .”

Goble said, “people in this area are very concerned with what happened, and they want answers to what happened.”

There are still no leads in the case. The sheriff says they are trying to establish a holding account, so that if the reward ends up being unnecessary, people who donated can get their donations back.