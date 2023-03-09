(WHTM) — Anker Innovations is voluntarily recalling roughly 42,000 of its mobile power banks, as the batteries inside can overheat and catch fire.

The recall is for all Anker 535 Mobile Power Bank (PowerCore20k) devices with model number A1366. These banks can be used to charge multiple devices such as laptops, tablets, and phones with a 30W maximum output.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received 10 reports of the products overheating, including one report of minor injuries.

The power bank is equipped with two USB cables and comes in a variety of colors. The power bank measures 3 inches wide, 6 inches long by 1 inch deep. “Anker” is engraved on the front and model number A1366 can be found on the back.

The item was sold in Target stores nationwide and online at Anker, Amazon, and eBay from October 2022 through January 2023 for about $70, according to CPSC. Fantasia Trading, which owns Anker, says the company and its retailers are notifying all known purchasers directly.

Anker says if you have the power banks, you should immediately stop using it and store it in a safe location. Do not throw the battery in a trash or recycling bin. Instead, consumers are advised to find a facility that accepts Lithium batteries.

You can report questions or concerns to Anker. To initiate a refund, click here. You can report any incidents or injuries related to this recall to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.