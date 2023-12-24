BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas man has been arrested after being found with six homemade pipe bombs, according to court documents.

Lawrence Hickman, 52, was booked into the Benton County Jail on Thursday on six counts of criminal possession of explosive materials or a destructive device. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Lawrence Hickman, 52 (Courtesy: Benton County Jail)

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman called Bella Vista police on Dec. 9 to report that Hickman had been harassing her.

Once BVPD arrived at Hickman’s residence, the woman told police she found a bottle of chloroform in a dresser drawer.

The woman also reported that pipe bombs were found in a plastic bag in Hickman’s residence on Bishampton Lane in Bella Vista, according to the affidavit. The pipe bombs were found to be live after X-raying them, one officer’s narrative said.

The Bentonville Bomb Squad was contacted about the situation and nearby neighbors were evacuated for safety reasons.

The woman said she did not know where Hickman was, according to the affidavit.

Officers spoke with a neighbor who said that Hickman wanted to kayak to the Philippines where his wife was and planned to travel to Alaska, and through the Bering Sea.

The neighbor told BVPD that the pipe bombs were for sharks and pirates and he had liquor for the Russians, according to the affidavit.

Lawrence was apprehended on Dec.13 at a pier with two inflatable kayaks in Pacific County, Washington, the affidavit said. Lawrence was found with an AR-style rifle, pistol, bolt-action rifle, compound bow, ammunition, bags of black powder, laptop, USB drive, and SD cards.

A detective’s narrative said that Lawrence was trying to flee the country due to an upcoming trial in Texas.

Hickman’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8.