Artifacts discovered at Ohio church

MINNESOTA (NBC News) — School officials in Richfield, Minnesota are apologizing after as many as 40 students in the lunch line had their hot lunches taken off of their trays, thrown in the trash and replaced with a cold lunch when a lunchroom staff member at the register saw that they had outstanding lunch debts of more than $15.

“There are multiple failures we had in this situation and our job is to fix it. First and foremost (in) the way we treated our kids. We should never leave kids with the feeling they had from the experience,” Richfield Superintendent Steven Unowsky said.