Authorities report 2 police officers killed in Honolulu shooting, fire incident

HONOLULU (NBC News/KHNL) — Authorities said a gunman shot and killed two police officers Sunday in Honolulu.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the officers were responding to an assault near the base of Diamond Head when they ran into a man with a gun who opened fire.

The home where the shooting reportedly took place then caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames.

The NBC affiliate, KHNL is reporting the fire was apparently started by the shooter and spread to four homes nearby.

The station is reporting the suspect is dead, but no word on how he died.

