Backyard salmonella

(KFDX/KJTL) — A deadly salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry continues to grow.

The centers for disease control and prevention says 235 more people have become ill since mid-July.

Two deaths have been reported. One in Ohio and one right here in the Lone Star State.

The CDC says illnesses have been reported in 49 states, and just over 1,000 people have become ill. 175 of those people were hospitalized.

Health officials say the spring and summer months are typically when more people get salmonella infections. As more people buy chicks or ducklings.

The CDC warns that people can pick up salmonella germs from touching poultry or being in places where the animals live or roam.

Birds that appear healthy and clean can still carry the bacteria.

They urge anyone who comes into contact with poultry to thoroughly wash their hands, and keep backyard poultry outside.

Don’t let those animals near where food is prepared or stored.