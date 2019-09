NBC News — Barron Hilton, the hotelier and philanthropist who chaired the Hilton hotel chain, died on Thursday in Los Angeles of natural causes at the age of 91, it was announced Friday.

Hilton took over Hilton Hotels Corporation as president and CEO in 1966 after succeeding his father, Conrad Hilton, who founded the hotel empire, NBC News reported. Barron Hilton was also a founding owner of the now-Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team.

Click here to read more on this story from NBC News.