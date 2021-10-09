Bear gets up close and personal with Ring doorbell

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A bear was caught on camera earlier this week trying to find its way into a Colorado home.

Todd Mitchem said the bear was captured on his Ring doorbell camera around 3:16 a.m. Sunday.

“So….errr….I mean…hello friend,” Mitchem said.

With the first freeze possible in Colorado next week, bears are out trying to fuel up for the winter.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears have entered hyperphagia, the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation, and are now consuming roughly 20,000 calories a day.

Do you live in an area with bears? Here are some helpful tips to bear-proof your home: