Bernie Sanders hospitalized with chest pains, campaign events cancelled

Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

(FOX News) — Sen. Bernie Sanders has been hospitalized with chest pains.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing, he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” said Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver on Wednesday in a statement.

“We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders was at a campaign event in Las Vegas when it happened.

