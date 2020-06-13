Black man is repeatedly stabbed at bar by white man who made racist comments, police say

MINERAL WELLS (NBC News) — A white man stabbed a Black man multiple times outside a Texas bar after making several racist comments, police said.

Montana Amburn, 27, was taken into custody following the Wednesday night incident at Mickey’s Pub in Mineral Wells, about 50 miles west of Fort Worth. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said in a press release.

The victim, 33, has not been identified and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The incident began shortly before midnight when Mineral Wells police were called to the bar for a report of a large fight and stabbing. When officers arrived, Amburn had fled.

“Several witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a name and description of the suspect,” the press release states. “Witnesses related the suspect had made several racially offensive statements just before management at the bar began escorting him out.”

As a manager was walking Amburn out of the bar, they got into an altercation, police said in the release. Once outside, Amburn continued to “berate other patrons, including the victim and his wife.”

“At one point, the suspect confronted the victim’s wife and, according to witnesses, the suspect stabbed the victim as he intervened,” according to police.

Amburn was found at a home several hours later and taken to the hospital with a head injury. He was later arrested and booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The Mineral Wells Police Department said it has received questions on why Amburn has not been charged with a hate crime.

Click here for the full NBC News article.