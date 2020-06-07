Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact

NBC News — Former NFL wide receiver Donald Reche Caldwell died at the age of 41 over the weekend, according to his former team the New England Patriots.

The Patriots tweeted their condolences over learning the news of Caldwell's death on Sunday, but did not give details on his cause of death. Caldwell's death was initially reported by TMZ after his mother, Deborah Caldwell, told the outlet he died on Saturday in an armed robbery in Tampa, Florida.