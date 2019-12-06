Both sides of congress say it’s time to pass USMCA

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Both sides of congress say it’s time to pass the United States, Mexico Canada trade agreement.

Sen. Rob Portman, ROH said, “unbelievably this agreement was negotiated a year ago, they signed it at the end of November of last year and yet for a year now, Congress has refused to take it up.”

Replacing NAFTA was a pillar of President Trump’s campaign. This week, he continued to push for its passage.

President Trump said “it’s a great deal for everybody, so hopefully, they can get it done and get it done fast.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she wants a deal done by the end of the year, but some Republicans say she’s the one holding up the process.

Sen. Joni Ernst, RIA said, “speaker Pelosi and her House colleagues have had more than enough time to pass this important agreement, yet they’ve failed to do so.”

On Thursday, some House democrats said a deal is within reach.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-TX said, “now where are we right now? We’re actually very close.”

But some sticking points for democrats include negotiations over stricter labor standards and removing some legal protections for big tech companies.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-TX said, “and so it’s critical that we resolve the issues, we move forward, we come together to do what’s good for this country.”

Some Texas congressional reps say if the deal doesn’t happen, everything from agricultural exports to manufacturing jobs could take a hit.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-TX said, “and that’s why we as the Texas delegation, we’re here together to say we want this trade agreement to be done this year.”