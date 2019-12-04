Botham Jean brother given ethical courage award

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man who hugged and forgave the Dallas police officer who murdered his brother, Botham Jean was honored with an ethical courage award Tuesday.

Brandt Jean’s embrace of Amber Guyger was a powerful image at her October sentencing.

That public display of forgiveness prompted the Texas-based “Institute for Law Enforcement administration” to honor Jean with its “Ethical Courage Award.”

A recognition the 18-year-old hesitated to accept but did while delivering a “powerful” message to the law enforcement audience.

Brandt Jean said I want you to remember him. I want you to ask yourself, ‘what are you doing to ensure that there will be no other families like mine?’

Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, stating she thought he was an intruder in her home. But she was at the wrong apartment.