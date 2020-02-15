Boy, 16, buys 170 flowers then gives them to every girl at Central Texas school

AXTELL, Texas (KXAN) — Every girl at a high school in Central Texas received a flower on Valentine’s Day – thanks to a 16-year-old Casanova.

Jayme Woolley told his mom that he wanted to make every girl at Axtell High School, just outside Waco, feel special on V-Day.

So he went above and beyond – purchasing 170 flowers and then handing them out to every girl at Axtell.

Jayme’s mom Amy Gordon posted a photo on Facebook showing roses lying across their living room floor.

The post apparently struck a chord with plenty of people, as it has been shared more than 1,000 times.

KCEN reported that Jayme waited by the entrance to Axtell, placed the flowers in silver tins and handed them out to each girl as they walked into school.