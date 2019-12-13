BP oil spill project funded

(KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly $226 million dollars will start flowing into restoration projects along the Gulf of Mexico, targeting areas damaged by the BP oil spill.

The 2010 explosion on the deepwater horizon drilling rig killed 11 workers.

The EPA says it sent four million barrels of oil into the gulf and onto shore before the underwater well was finally capped 87 days later.

BP reached a settlement with the federal government in 2016 to cover damages from the spill.

The government is now approving almost $226 million from that settlement to fund 18 different restoration and research projects.

With the largest amount, $52 million, going to a study of deep-sea habitats.