Breast cancer: Shifting demographics show need for early screening

(NBC NEWS) — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month winds down, the need for preventative screening is ramping up.

New studies find the disease is not as predictable as it once was, and it’s not as discriminatory either.

A growing number of women are being diagnosed at younger ages, with no family history.

Doctors and researchers don’t know why. They think lifestyle, our diets, and habits, may be a factor.

While African American women are 40 percent more likely than Caucasian women to die from breast cancer, it’s the leading cause of all cancer deaths for Hispanic women in the United States.

Doctors say one thing hasn’t changed: Early detection still makes a big difference.

“Women who undergo regular screening or mammography have about a 50% less likelihood of dying of breast cancer when they’re diagnosed, compared to those who don’t,” notes Dr. David Weintritt, founder of the National Breast Center Foundation.

That’s what drives advocates to push for more funding.

