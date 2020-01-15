Breaking News
Police: 15-year-old threatens to shoot other teenager

Brooks & Dunn to tour for first time in a decade

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Country duo Brooks & Dunn announced they’re hitting the road a decade after retiring.

They announced a U.S. tour with 18 dates, beginning in May in St. Louis.

The country music stars Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” and “Red Dirt Road.”

The tour comes on the heels of their album of duets, “Reboot,” released to critical acclaim last year.

They’ll have special guests on the tour instead of a traditional opening act.

The tour will include dates in Florida, Texas, and Georgia, among other states.

The last date is set for Sept. 19 in Chicago.

Dates include:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News