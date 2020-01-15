Brooks & Dunn to tour for first time in a decade

Country duo Brooks & Dunn announced they’re hitting the road a decade after retiring.
They announced a U.S. tour with 18 dates, beginning in May in St. Louis.
The country music stars Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” and “Red Dirt Road.”
The tour comes on the heels of their album of duets, “Reboot,” released to critical acclaim last year.
They’ll have special guests on the tour instead of a traditional opening act.
The tour will include dates in Florida, Texas, and Georgia, among other states.
The last date is set for Sept. 19 in Chicago.
Dates include:
- April 4 | Las Vegas, NVCaesars Palace
- May 15 | Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre St Louis
- May 16 | Noblesville, INRuoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- May 22 | Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- May 23 | Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
- May 29 Tampa, FLMidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fair Grounds
- May 30 | Orange Beach, ALAmphitheater at The Wharf
- June 5 | Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
- June 6 | The Woodlands, TXCynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion$272
- June 10 | Las Vegas, NVCaesars Palace$225
- June 26 | Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion$252
- June 27 | Mansfield, MAXfinity Center – MA$231
- June 28 | Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center$297
- June 29 | Burgettstown, PAS&T Bank Music Park$275
- Sept. 4 | Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center$234
- Sept. 5 | Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater$238
- Sept. 10 | Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre$257
- Sept. 11 | Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion$237
- Sept. 18 | Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center$252
- Sept. 19 | Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago$253
- Oct. 7 | Las Vegas, NVCaesars Palace