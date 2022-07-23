(KTLA) – Knott’s Berry Farm in California will be implementing a new chaperone policy Friday, nearly a week after multiple fights broke out at the Buena Park theme park, officials announced.

All guests who are 17 or younger will need to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 to get into the park, officials detailed in their amended code of conduct.

The new policy will remain in effect on Fridays and Saturdays “until further notice.”

The chaperone will need to show a valid photo ID that includes their date of birth. One chaperone may accompany no more than three 17-or-under guests per day.

“Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the code of conduct details. “Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.”

The new requirement will apply to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark ticket and season passholders, officials said.

“A safe, family-friendly atmosphere of Knott’s is the type of experience our guests expect and deserve,” park officials explained. “This policy was put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again.”

The policy comes just days after a Saturday incident which forced the park to close three hours early, after multiple fights that broke out. Police did not detail those incidents, but indicated no shots were fired.

The theme park’s code of conduct already prohibits fighting or physical aggression of any kind, as well as offensive language or gestures, unruly or disruptive behavior and weapons of any kind.