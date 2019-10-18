California woman who live-streamed deadly DUI crash arrested weeks after prison release

CALIFORNIA (NBC News) — A California woman who served time in prison after she killed her sister in a drunken-driving crash that she live-streamed has been arrested again just weeks after her release.

Obdulia Sánchez, 20, was arrested early Thursday in Stockton, California, after a short vehicle pursuit, police said. She faces traffic and weapons charges, police said.

She refused to stop when officers attempted to pull her over about 1:30 a.m. on a vehicle code violation, Stockton police said in a statement.

Another person in the car, described by police only as a male passenger, ran from the vehicle after it drove off the road near an Interstate 5 ramp and escaped, police said.

Police said a loaded gun was found in the car.

Sánchez was released on parole late last month after serving more than two years in prison following convictions in the July 21, 2017, crash that killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sánchez Estrada.

“What she did here in Stockton this morning is alarming, because she was just released from prison, is on parole and is already engaging in criminal activity,” Stockton police Officer Joe Silva told NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.

Sánchez was being held at the San Joaquin County Jail late Thursday. Online booking records also suggest that she faces a parole violation charge. She is expected to appear in court Monday, according to KCRA.

It was not immediately clear late Thursday if she had an attorney.

Sánchez’s father told NBC affiliate KSEE of Fresno that she fled the attempted stop Thursday morning because, “she got scared. That’s why she ran.” He told the station that she is not supposed to drive and that her license is suspended.

Sánchez was sentenced to six years and four months in prison after being convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment in the deadly 2017 crash. She was released on parole in late September after serving 26 months.

The California Highway Patrol has said that she veered the 2003 Buick she was driving off the road, overcorrected and lost control, and that the car overturned and ejected both passengers who were not wearing seat belts.

Sánchez’s sister died, and another 14-year-old passenger survived but was injured in her leg.

Prosecutors said Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

Sánchez was 18 years old at the time of the crash.

