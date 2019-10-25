Callahan County 3-year-old dies after getting run over by family member in ‘tragic accident’

CALLAHAN CO. (NEXSTAR MEDIA/KTAB/KRBC) – A Callahan County 3-year-old has died after being run over by a family member during a “tragic accident” Wednesday.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KTAB and KRBC the family was getting ready to leave their home south of Clyde when the 3-year-old somehow escaped her car seat.

She was standing by another car talking to someone inside when the driver of a large vehicle began backing down the driveway and hit the child, unable to see her due to her size, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

First responders found the child underneath the vehicle but still alive.

She was transported to Hendrick Medical Center and stabilized, then later flown in to Cook Children’s Hospital, where she died Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the Sheriff’s Office says initial information leads them to believe this incident is a “tragic accident”.

Deputy Chris Raish, who was one of the first law enforcement members at the scene, is offering his condolences to the family on behalf of the entire Sheriff’s Office, saying their hearts go out to them in their time of need.

He wants to thank all of the first responders who worked hard to ensure the child got the best, most expedited care possible.

