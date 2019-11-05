Cameras capture zip line fall at FL Urban Air

FLORIDA (NBC News) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a terrifying fall from a Florida zip line.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the incident happened September 1 while the child was on the “Sky Rider” zip line at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Kim Barnes is the child’s mother.

“It killed me to watch it,” she said. “He didn’t deserve this.”

The boy has been released from the hospital since the incident.

“His life is not the same anymore because of this,” said Barnes. “It’s affected him mentally, and emotionally and physically.”

Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing the family, filed a lawsuit on Monday.

Read more here.