Caught On Camera: Truck slams through gas station

MICHIGAN (NBC News) — A Michigan man says he was trying out a new set of tires when he lost control of his truck and slammed through a gas station.

Security video from outside the building shows the truck driven by 24-year-old William Edmonds drive around a gas pump, hit a curb and then slam through the store.

More video taken inside the store shows Edmonds remove the truck’s license plate, then flee the scene.

A store employee identified Edmonds as a regular customer, which led police to arrest him at his home.

