CBP rejects CDC’s recommendation of giving migrants flu shots

(KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is under fire after rejecting the CDC’s recommendation of giving migrants in detention flu vaccinations, that’s according to the Washington Post.

The Post reported that it all came to light in a letter released to congress.

The letter was reportedly a response to questions Connecticut congresswoman Rosa DeLauro posed about how many migrants in U.S. custody got the flu over last year.

A spokesperson for CBP tells the Washington Post her agency has never provided immunizations for detained migrants and has no plans to do so.

Last week, a group of physicians volunteered to vaccinate migrants against the flu for free.

A CBP official told CNN “we haven’t responded, but it’s not likely to happen.”