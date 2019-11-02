CDC: 1 dead, 8 hospitalized in multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef

National News

by: Tiffany Latta and NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) — One person has died and eight others have been hospitalized as a result of a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to ground beef, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illnesses in this outbreak are “more severe than expected for Salmonella” and span six states — California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, the CDC reported Friday afternoon.

A total of 10 people have been infected with the strain of Salmonella Dublin as a result of the outbreak, according to the CDC. 

The illnesses started between Aug. 8 to Sept. 22 and those sickened range in age from 48 to 74 years, with a median age of 68, according to the CDC. 

Salmonella usually only has a 20% hospitalization rate, according to the CDC.

A single, common supplier of ground beef has not been identified, officials said.

Those who infected with Salmonella reported buying ground beef products from different stores, according to the CDC.

“The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef or that retailers stop selling ground beef,” officials aid.

Officials are advising people to avoid eating raw or undercooked ground beef and to cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that occur about 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness, according to the CDC.

This outbreak investigation is ongoing and the CDC said they will update the public if more information becomes available.

Salmonella Dublin Outbreak By the Numbers:

  • 10 — Reported Cases
  • 6 — States
  • 8 — Hospitalizations
  • 1 — Death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"

Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service"

Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint"

Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease"

Streaming wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streaming wars"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19"

Carlile trial preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlile trial preview"

Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating"