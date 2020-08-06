CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Center for Disease Control is warning parents to be on the lookout for a rare polio-like condition that affects children.
The health agency says it is preparing for a possible outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a life threatening condition that affects the nervous system.
The CDC says cases tend to spike every two years.
The most common symptoms are sudden limb weakness, respiratory illness and fever.
AFM can lead to permanent disability.
Latest stories on KHON2
- News Nation provides new perspective on prime time news
- Texas father saves 4-year-old daughter from nearly 12-foot alligator
- Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after probation revoked for child sexual assault
- Remote learning dress code has some Illinois parents frustrated
- MSU Board of Regents takes steps to join Texas Tech University system