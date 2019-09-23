1  of  2
Breaking News
Nocona ISD to resume normal sessions Wednesday Explosion near Windthorst gas station

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44

National News

by: Tim Stelloh

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS)—Celebrity chef and New York City restaurateur Carl Ruiz has died at 44, his restaurant confirmed Sunday.

A spokeswoman with Ruiz’s restaurant, La Cubana, declined to comment on his cause of death, but in an Instagram post, the restaurant described it as “sudden.”

“No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother,” the post said.

Ruiz regularly appeared on the Food Network as a chef and judge, and he opened La Cubana earlier this year in New York City’s Meatpacking District, according to the restaurant.

Tributes poured out for Ruiz on Sunday, with one friend and colleague, Alex Guarnaschelli recalling him as “fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny & unique all in 1.”

“My life will be lonelier without him,” she wrote on Twitter. “Love you Carl. I’ll make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza best I can without you here.”

Guy Fieri, of the Food Network’s “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives,” said he was “heartbroken” over Ruiz’s death.

“I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family,” he said. “His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

Matt Farah, an automotive journalist and host of The Smoking Tire, recalled his friend as “an absolute legend.”

“His food, his spirit, knowledge, insights, street smarts, humor and delivery were all legendary,” Farah tweeted. “The world is darker without him.”


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

4B board members deny Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board members deny Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"

4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"

4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"

Man dies in tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dies in tanker fire"

WTT: saying goodbye to Kik

Thumbnail for the video titled "WTT: saying goodbye to Kik"

League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day"

MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system"

W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes

Thumbnail for the video titled "W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes"

PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools"

Man dies following tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dies following tanker fire"

Menopause: Healthy You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Menopause: Healthy You"

Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News