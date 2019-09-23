Church service for MN man killed leaving bible study

MINNESOTA (CNN NEWS) — A congregation in St. Paul, Minnesota is remembering a man who was shot and killed while he was leaving their church. You can find a memorial to Rayvell Carter outside St. Alban’s in St. Paul, but once you walk inside, you experience the living memorial.



Pastor William Land gave his sermon today, in memory, and about the man who died in front of his church Wednesday night.



St. Albans Church of God Pastor, William Land, says, “now let’s talk about Rayvell carter. “amen!”

There was no talk about regret, anger, or even frustration.

Pastor Land says, “Rayvell died the way he lived. For the lord. And with his bible.”

Pastor land has one main prayer for his church and his people.

Pastor Land says, “because there is a judgment day, there is life after death, we don’t want our children dying without knowing him.”

But Carter didn’t. He was active in his faith.

Pastor Land says, “guess what? God answered our prayer. We don’t want our children to die, without knowing him.”

Carter wasn’t simply a member of his congregation, Rayvell carter was pastor land’s nephew, a man he watched grew up.



Pastor Land says, “if I focus on his death, I cannot appreciate his life. But if I focus on his life, I can appreciate that he was ready to die.”

Carter’s sudden violent death at 41-years-old was shocking for the whole family. But the family’s faith illustrates their grief.

Destyn land, Carter’s cousin, says, “our faith is core to who we are. I think that’s how we navigate every area of our life, not just when bad things happen, its how we navigate joy and stress. Everything we navigate is through the lens of our faith.”

And that lens, shapes pastor land’s message to the killer of his nephew.

Pastor Land says, “I pray, that whomever had a role in the murder of Rayvell carter that they repent of their sins.”

There’s no word on any arrests in the case — although police don’t believe the shooting was random.

A visitation and funeral for Rayvell Carter is planned for Friday.