Clinton Portis among retired NFL players facing federal fraud charges

(FOX NEWS) — Former running back Clinton Portis is among several retired players who were charged Thursday over an alleged scheme to defraud the NFL’s health care benefit program, federal authorities announced.

Portis, a former Pro Bowler who went bankrupt after his playing days and blamed his agent, and former cornerback Carlos Rogers were among those charged by the Justice Department, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to an indictment, the retired players are accused of submitting claims for “hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines designed for use by a doctor’s office to conduct women’s health examinations, and electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses.”

Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Ceandris Brown, James Butler, Frederick Bennett and Etric Pruitt are also facing charges.

This is a developing story.