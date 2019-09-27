Breaking News
College admission scam: Stephen Semprevivo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud

(KFDX/KJTL) — Another one is found in the college admission scam. This time a father who paid $4,000

Stephen Semprevivo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and has now been sentenced to four months in prison.

He wanted his child to get into Georgetown University.

The scandal involves more than 50 parents, coaches and test administrators who allegedly schemed to cheat, bribe and lie to get kids into college.

Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role earlier this month.

Another parent was also sentenced to a four-month prison sentence this week.

