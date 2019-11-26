Colorblind boy cries after seeing color for the first time

(KFDX/KJTL) — A young boy is able to see the world in color for the first time.

The emotional moment was caught on camera last week

12-year-old Jonathan Jones is severely colorblind.

When Jonathan’s class started to learn about the vision deficiency, the school’s principal, who is also colorblind, passed Jonathan a pair of special glasses allowing him to see color for the first time.

Surrounded by his classmates and family members, the joyful experience brought tears to Jonathan’s eyes.

Jonathan’s mom is now raising money on GoFund Me to provide the color-blind glasses to other kids.