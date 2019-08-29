Congress pressures City bank and other firms to raise minimum wages

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Citigroup has raised its US minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The hike occurred after democrats on the house financial services committee pressured Citi and other firms to compensate all employees fairly. The change took effect on June 1.

Citi’s US competitors have already announced pay hikes.

Bank of America has committed to raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour over the next two years.

Wells Fargo raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in March.

The country’s largest bank, JP Morgan Chase, increased its minimum wage last year to $15-18 an hour, depending on the location.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News